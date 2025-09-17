Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community back to Old Orchard Park for its official grand reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m.

Located at 25023 Avenida Rotella, the park has been completely reimagined with new amenities and upgrades, designed for every age to enjoy.

Families can experience new playground equipment including faux rock walls, climbing rope and a turf mound, all protected by a shade structure to keep kids cool as they play. The playground also includes inclusive elements so children of all abilities can enjoy the space side by side.

For sports lovers, another highlight of the renovation is the new multisport court, the perfect place to play basketball, futsal and more. The original basketball court has also been updated with a pickleball overlay, giving the community even more ways to get active. Permanent game areas have also been added throughout the park too, including checkers and chess tables, cornhole boards and a ping pong table.

Adding to the excitement, Old Orchard Park is now home to a stunning new art piece, The Dreams of the Golden Oak, by artist Gail Christofferson. The piece honors the historic oak trees located throughout the community, with colorful mosaic glass and a built-in bench that invites park users to sit back, relax and enjoy art and the outdoors.

At the grand reopening, attendees will get to see the new amenities in action, with a special futsal demonstration on the multisport court by the local Insainz Training Academy. From fast-paced games to casual fun, the celebration is the perfect opportunity to explore everything Old Orchard Park now has to offer.

For more information about Old Orchard Park, please contact Katie Knybel at kknybel@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...