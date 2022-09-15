header image

1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Diverse Gala

Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.

“A Night at the Opera” introduces the 2022 to 2023 season, including music from two Mainstage productions: “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod and “Susannah”, an American opera in English by Carlisle Floyd. Attendees will hear a wide-variety of instantly recognizable hits, made famous by Bugs Bunny, TV shows, commercials, movies and more. This intimate event features pianists Cassie Gonzalez and Lindsay Aldana accompanying an amazing cast of local singers, including Shira Renee Thomas, Joshua Wentz, Xavier Prado, Kimberlyn Jones and more.

The evening includes pre-concert music, hors d’ouvres, an open beer and wine bar, a silent auction, and the commitment of a great time for everyone. This event is educational and intended for all people, including those that know nothing about opera. The entire performance will last 2 hours and 15 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets for this live show are $50 and can be purchased at the Mission Opera Website or through Eventbrite.

VIP tickets are available for $75 and includes reserved parking, a backstage tour, premium reserved seating and a patron gift.

For additional information visit the Facebook or Instagram.

Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A community blood drive will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to donate blood at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Newhall field office at 24427 Newhall Ave. will be closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,777 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
City Partners with Be The Difference SCV to Provide Mental Health Resources
During the latest City Council meeting, the city of Santa Clarita proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month.
City Partners with Be The Difference SCV to Provide Mental Health Resources
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
LA County Library’s 43rd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K to 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity, is now open. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29.
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day
Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.
Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation's leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
Early this month brought the return of the SCVEDC's in-person Economic Outlook conference, hosted at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
