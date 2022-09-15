Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera

Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.

“A Night at the Opera” introduces the 2022 to 2023 season, including music from two Mainstage productions: “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod and “Susannah”, an American opera in English by Carlisle Floyd. Attendees will hear a wide-variety of instantly recognizable hits, made famous by Bugs Bunny, TV shows, commercials, movies and more. This intimate event features pianists Cassie Gonzalez and Lindsay Aldana accompanying an amazing cast of local singers, including Shira Renee Thomas, Joshua Wentz, Xavier Prado, Kimberlyn Jones and more.

The evening includes pre-concert music, hors d’ouvres, an open beer and wine bar, a silent auction, and the commitment of a great time for everyone. This event is educational and intended for all people, including those that know nothing about opera. The entire performance will last 2 hours and 15 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets for this live show are $50 and can be purchased at the Mission Opera Website or through Eventbrite.

VIP tickets are available for $75 and includes reserved parking, a backstage tour, premium reserved seating and a patron gift.

For additional information visit the Facebook or Instagram.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...