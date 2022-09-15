Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera

Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
“A Night at the Opera” introduces the 2022 to 2023 season, including music from two Mainstage productions: “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod and “Susannah”, an American opera in English by Carlisle Floyd. Attendees will hear a wide-variety of instantly recognizable hits, made famous by Bugs Bunny, TV shows, commercials, movies and more. This intimate event features pianists Cassie Gonzalez and Lindsay Aldana accompanying an amazing cast of local singers, including Shira Renee Thomas, Joshua Wentz, Xavier Prado, Kimberlyn Jones and more.
The evening includes pre-concert music, hors d’ouvres, an open beer and wine bar, a silent auction, and the commitment of a great time for everyone. This event is educational and intended for all people, including those that know nothing about opera. The entire performance will last 2 hours and 15 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.
Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
