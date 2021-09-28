Sept. 30: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Siren and The Poet, KNOPF

Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase performances from the melodic rock trio The Siren and The Poet, and the acoustic stylings of Knopf at the Rancho Camulos Museum.

In this episode, Soundcheck is once again highlighting locally based up-and-coming talent who will perform their original music in the natural and scenic ambiance of the historic Rancho Camulos Museum, located 10 miles west of Valencia on scenic Highway 126.

Catch this new episode of Soundcheck on Thursday, September 30, at 3 p.m., on Soundcheck’s Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley musicians and their original music; to see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

For more information about the Rancho Camulos Museum, head to https://www.ranchocamulos.org.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

The Siren and The Poet:

The Siren & the Poet consists of Connor Pratt on guitar/lead vocals, Rick Pratt on Bass guitar/backup vocals, and Jack Suffield on drums. The group recently released, Manifest Destiny, which includes the songs, Say Goodnight To ME with a Fight, and Run Home, Running Man. This EP sets the stage for things to come from The Siren & The Poet, including a brief look into a future endeavor yet to be enumerated. Check them out on Instagram @thesirenandthepoet

KNOPF:

KNOPF is a solo artist, hoping to bring listeners a “beautiful memory you didn’t know you had or notice a flower you just passed along your morning commute.” Additionally, he writes his music to bring a smile to every listener’s face. KNOPF released his most recent album, Golden State of Mind, in 2020. To hear more from David Knopf, follow him on Spotify (Knopf) and Instagram (@theknopf).

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.

