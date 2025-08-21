Sept. 4: Boot Barn Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

Boot Barn will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at 25570 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

The ribbon-cutting event will be the kick-off to a grand opening all weekend long, that includes prizes, giveaways, vendors and live music.

Boot Barn will provide customers in the Santa Clarita Valley an expansive selection of western and work boots and apparel.

Connect with fellow professionals as we celebrate this new resource for the community.

For more information visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-boot-barn.

