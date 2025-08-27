Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN

Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking more than three dozen volunteers for the non-profit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative event “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now accepting applications for the 2025 SCV Water Academy, a free, in-person program that gives Santa Clarita Valley residents a behind-the-scenes look at the community water agency.

The Valley Industry Association will host "Opening the Door to Olympic Opportunity," a VIA business luncheon and an introduction to the 2028 Summer Olympics on Friday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has announced the 22nd annual The Duck Dash fundraiser presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.

The "Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show" returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.

In its 2025 season opener, The Master's University women's soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita.

The Child & Family Center will host the 2025 Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K to support the center's Domestic Violence Program on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The California Highway Patrol will flood roadways with all available officers this Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.

College of the Canyons ranks No. 14 statewide in a new Return on Investment analysis of 327 California community colleges and certificate-granting institutions by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.

Caltrans announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween will open up three pop-up locations in Santa Clarita just in time for spooky season.

Join Six Flags Magic Mountain after dark for this year's Fright Fest presented by Snickers select nights beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Nov. 2.

Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host its Strike for the Troops Bowling Fun-Raiser 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14 at Valencia Lanes.

Frederick Louis Gruchalla, 79, of Granada Hills, died Saturday, Aug. 23, in Kindred Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.

Sept. 20: ‘Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities’ Event at Canyon Community Center Multivium will host "Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families" event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Sept. 13: Bikes & Beers at Lucky Luke Brewing Multivium, will host "Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families event," 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Aug. 25-30: Seven Productions Filming in SCV The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 30.

Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.

‘Fall’ Means Football in the Santa Clarita Valley We gave you a taste of Foothill League football recently. That was just to alert you that games were coming, despite the heat and the fact you still thought it was summer. But now, with September sneaking up on us, it’s time to give you the full pigskin panorama, because football is big in the SCV, on every level.