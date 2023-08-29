header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 29
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
| Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
roller rink artwork

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.

Five semi-finalists will be selected and paid a $1,000 to create and present a formal proposal. The all-inclusive budget for this project is $80,000. Artists are invited to submit portfolios of past work for consideration.

Artists 18 years of age or older are invited to submit an individual or collaborative artist application. Artists must have a United States mailing address for payment to be mailed to and must fill out a W-9.

Evaluation Criteria: Visual impact of submitted past projects. Interpretation and creativity of submitted past projects. Composition and design of submitted past projects. Craftsmanship of submitted past projects. Clarity of project-specific intent, relevant professional experience, and artistic vision, as expressed in resume, CV and application questions. Design criteria and eligibility guidelines met.

Up to five artists will be invited to create site-specific artwork proposals and will receive a $1,000 honorarium. Artist will have 30 days to create a conceptual proposal for the Artist Selection Committee. Presentation will include: Concept of the site-specific artwork, which follows the Design and Project Guidelines. Maintenance and Conservation of artwork. Budget, and Questions and Answers from the Artist Selection Committee.

The total budget for the artwork is $80,000. The artist is responsible for delivery of artwork per scheduled date. The artist is required to provide installation instructions and a maintenance guide for proper care of the artwork and is responsible for all associated expenses related to design, fabrication and transportation. The artist is also responsible for travel and hotel accommodations. The selected artist will be required to include insurance coverage for the installation period only. Insurance is due at the time of the contract signing. If a protective coating to address environmental or vandalism concerns is deemed necessary, this also must be covered by the artist.

Installation has to be per the engineered plans and required material, process and tools. The artist is responsible for delivery of artwork per scheduled date. Artist is responsible for installation of the artwork with city supervision and approval of process.

The concept of the art piece is to have fluidity, dynamism and movement. Artwork must be an original design and must be suitable for viewing by all ages. Artwork can be of any medium. The selected artwork should not be more than 200’ wide and no more than 15’ in height, with the depth of 4”. The artwork can be no heavier than 40 pounds per square foot. Artwork must comply with standard engineering practices and requirements. Delivered artwork that differs significantly from artwork represented will be disqualified.Visual impact of submitted past projects. Interpretation and creativity of submitted past projects. Composition and design of submitted past projects. Craftsmanship of submitted past projects. Clarity of project-specific intent, relevant professional experience, and artistic vision, as expressed in resume, CV and application questions. Design criteria and eligibility guidelines met.

For more information and to apply visit https://cityofsantaclarita.slideroom.com/#/login/program/73170.
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV

Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 3.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting

Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike

Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
FULL STORY...

The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’

The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
September is National Preparedness Month
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
September is National Preparedness Month
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Santa Clarita Valley resident Skip Spiro’s 10-Piece Jazz/Blues Project will present a special evening of music at The Grape in Ventura, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer is looking forward to the start of the new year, with the 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 25 vs. visiting Taft College.
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
College of the Canyons women's golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
Cal Lutheran’s FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
In the fall, California Lutheran University’s Fifty and Better (FAB) program will offer its Fall Session of six-week courses and two-part lectures.
Cal Lutheran’s FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.  
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 3.
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
