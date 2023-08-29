Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.

Five semi-finalists will be selected and paid a $1,000 to create and present a formal proposal. The all-inclusive budget for this project is $80,000. Artists are invited to submit portfolios of past work for consideration.

Artists 18 years of age or older are invited to submit an individual or collaborative artist application. Artists must have a United States mailing address for payment to be mailed to and must fill out a W-9.

Evaluation Criteria: Visual impact of submitted past projects. Interpretation and creativity of submitted past projects. Composition and design of submitted past projects. Craftsmanship of submitted past projects. Clarity of project-specific intent, relevant professional experience, and artistic vision, as expressed in resume, CV and application questions. Design criteria and eligibility guidelines met.

Up to five artists will be invited to create site-specific artwork proposals and will receive a $1,000 honorarium. Artist will have 30 days to create a conceptual proposal for the Artist Selection Committee. Presentation will include: Concept of the site-specific artwork, which follows the Design and Project Guidelines. Maintenance and Conservation of artwork. Budget, and Questions and Answers from the Artist Selection Committee.

The total budget for the artwork is $80,000. The artist is responsible for delivery of artwork per scheduled date. The artist is required to provide installation instructions and a maintenance guide for proper care of the artwork and is responsible for all associated expenses related to design, fabrication and transportation. The artist is also responsible for travel and hotel accommodations. The selected artist will be required to include insurance coverage for the installation period only. Insurance is due at the time of the contract signing. If a protective coating to address environmental or vandalism concerns is deemed necessary, this also must be covered by the artist.

Installation has to be per the engineered plans and required material, process and tools. The artist is responsible for delivery of artwork per scheduled date. Artist is responsible for installation of the artwork with city supervision and approval of process.

The concept of the art piece is to have fluidity, dynamism and movement. Artwork must be an original design and must be suitable for viewing by all ages. Artwork can be of any medium. The selected artwork should not be more than 200' wide and no more than 15' in height, with the depth of 4". The artwork can be no heavier than 40 pounds per square foot. Artwork must comply with standard engineering practices and requirements. Delivered artwork that differs significantly from artwork represented will be disqualified.

For more information and to apply visit https://cityofsantaclarita.slideroom.com/#/login/program/73170.

