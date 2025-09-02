Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.

The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee was formed to inform the public concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE bond funds. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects.

The full meeting agenda can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=44467.

Among the items on the agenda is the election of officers for the 2025-26 session. A chairperson and vice chairperson will be elected.

The committee will also review the SUSD Facilities Project Update report.

Future meetings will be held:

Nov. 13, 2025

Feb. 5, 2026

May 7, 2026

For more information visit https://www.saugususd.org.

