Sept. 4: SCVi Charter School to Host Community Back to School Night

SCVi Charter School invites all Santa Clarita Valley families with school-age children in the community to attend its annual Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.

While Back-to-School Night is a long-standing tradition for current students and families, SCVi is opening its doors to the entire community to give interested families a glimpse into its unique educational approach.

The school’s curriculum is built on project-based learning, which provides a hands-on, relevant and academically rigorous approach. SCVi also has a strong focus on social-emotional learning, preparing students to be tomorrow’s leaders. Furthermore, SCVi creates a customized educational plan for every student through Individualized Learning Plans.

“We believe in creating a supportive learning environment that encourages curiosity and growth,” said Co-Director Chad Powell. “This event is a great chance for any family, whether they currently attend SCVi or not, to see our community in action. We’re excited to show off our innovative curriculum, including our Dual Language Immersion Program, college dual enrollment program, and exciting aerospace career pathway—all of which are designed to make school engaging and relevant for every learner.”

The evening will begin with an introduction to the school’s philosophy led by Co-Directors Chad Powell and Martha Spanasel-Pellico promptly at 5 p.m.

Following the information session presentation, families will be invited to attend grade-level sessions with classroom teachers to learn more about the curriculum and expectations for the new school year. Campus tours will also be available for all interested families.

Interested families are asked to complete this registration form to confirm attendance.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to the child’s unique goals.

SCVi Charter School Back-to-School Night

Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.

The Shakespeare Theatre at SCVi Charter School,

28080 Hasley Canyon Road #200,

Castaic, CA 91384

For more info on SCVi visit https://ileadsantaclarita.org/.

