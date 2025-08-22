header image

August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Sept. 4: SCVi Charter School to Host Community Back to School Night
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
SCVi Info Session Image

SCVi Charter School invites all Santa Clarita Valley families with school-age children in the community to attend its annual Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.

While Back-to-School Night is a long-standing tradition for current students and families, SCVi is opening its doors to the entire community to give interested families a glimpse into its unique educational approach.

The school’s curriculum is built on project-based learning, which provides a hands-on, relevant and academically rigorous approach. SCVi also has a strong focus on social-emotional learning, preparing students to be tomorrow’s leaders. Furthermore, SCVi creates a customized educational plan for every student through Individualized Learning Plans.

“We believe in creating a supportive learning environment that encourages curiosity and growth,” said Co-Director Chad Powell. “This event is a great chance for any family, whether they currently attend SCVi or not, to see our community in action. We’re excited to show off our innovative curriculum, including our Dual Language Immersion Program, college dual enrollment program, and exciting aerospace career pathway—all of which are designed to make school engaging and relevant for every learner.”

The evening will begin with an introduction to the school’s philosophy led by Co-Directors Chad Powell and Martha Spanasel-Pellico promptly at 5 p.m.

Following the information session presentation, families will be invited to attend grade-level sessions with classroom teachers to learn more about the curriculum and expectations for the new school year. Campus tours will also be available for all interested families.

Interested families are asked to complete this registration form to confirm attendance.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to the child’s unique goals.

SCVi Charter School Back-to-School Night

Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.

The Shakespeare Theatre at SCVi Charter School,

28080 Hasley Canyon Road #200,

Castaic, CA 91384

For more info on SCVi visit https://ileadsantaclarita.org/.
Hart District Announces New Principal, Assistant Principal

Hart District Announces New Principal, Assistant Principal
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
The Hart District has announced the appointment of Brian Necessary as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Christopher Printz as a new assistant principal at Golden Valley High School.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session

Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
Thursday, Aug 21, 2025
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District.
FULL STORY...

Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance

Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The California Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings

Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
FULL STORY...
