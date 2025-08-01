Sept. 5: Benefit Concert for the Eklund Family at American Legion Post

A benefit concert will be held in honor of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident and LASD officer who died in the line of duty in an explosion Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.

“Frequencies for the Lost — A Benefit Concert for the Eklund Family” will be held Friday, Sept. 5. Doors at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 507, 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Admission: $10 at the door with all proceeds going directly to the Eklund family.

This concert brings together four local bands: VEGENE, This Is A Train Wreck, We Are Wasted and The Infinity Project, all united to support the Eklund family and celebrate Joshua’s life, dedication and service to his community.

