Sept. 5: ‘Clueless’ Facebook Watch Party, Trivia Contest

Would you watch something other than “Clueless” on a Saturday night? OMG, AS IF!

The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting a Facebook Watch Party for the movie “Clueless” on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:00 p.m. Watch party hosts will be posting fun facts and reacting to their favorite movie moments that will have you totally buggin. Then, roll with your homies and compete in movie trivia to win a prize.

Trivia: 1st round of trivia begins at 9:00 p.m.

How to watch: Currently you are able to watch “Clueless” streaming on Netflix, Sling TV, Freeform, DIRECTV, fuboTV. It is also possible to buy “Clueless” on Vudu, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, AMC on Demand, DIRECTV, Redbox, FandangoNOW, Amazon Video as download or rent it online

How to play trivia:

– Get your team together. You may video chat, call, or text friends for help. No using the internet to get answers

– Click “Tickets” to register your Trivia Team Name and earn +5 points toward trivia https://forms.gle/RQXnSkTD2SDYDCvN9

– After the movie, a link to the first Trivia Sheet will be posted in the discussion for your answers via a Google Form document. (Tip: It’s best to use your desktop computer or laptop)

– There will be three rounds of trivia, and you will have 10 minutes to complete each round.

For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, Communications Specialist, at (661) 255-4385, or by email at kstrauss@santa-clarita.com.