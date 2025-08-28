Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets

Once upon a time in a community filled with heart and hope, Circle of Hope launched a tradition that has blossomed into one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished events. The 21st Annual Afternoon Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 18.

Now, 21 years later, you’re invited to a magical celebration, the “Happily Ever Afternoon Tea: Once Upon 21 Years,” to be held at 11 a.m. at Bella Vida at the SCV Senior Center.

This year’s event invites guests to step into a storybook wonderland in honor of breast cancer warriors and survivors. Each table will be transformed into a fairy tale setting, from royal castles and enchanted forests to whimsical nods to classic tales like Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, Peter Pan and more.

The afternoon begins with a welcome reception on the outdoor patio featuring a Mimosa Wall alongside brunch bites and live music by NOMAD.

Guests will then be ushered into a dreamlike ballroom for the main Tea Party luncheon, where they’ll sip from fine china, enjoy a traditional English Tea service with pastries, sweets and savories.

Tickets for this enchanted afternoon are $115 and include elegant bites, fairy-tale inspired teas, specialty cocktails, delicacies, guest speaker, silent auction and raffle, plus every ticket purchased receives a complimentary mimosa and a chance to win a special prize at the event.

As part of Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this event continues the mission to bring care, compassion, and resources to those facing cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Don’t miss out on the Early Bird Ticket Special: Purchase your tickets by Friday, Sept. 5 to get a $15 discount.

Seating is limited and this event sells out.

UCLA Health has been named the title sponsor of the event.

The following sponsorships are available:

Magic Wand Sponsor

Reserved seating for 8, company name on table, recognition from stage, digital media recognition, logo on sponsor reel, half page ad in program. Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne at your table plus specialty desserts and a thank you gift. $5,000.

Fairy Godmother Sponsor

Reserved seating for 8, company name on table, recognition from stage, digital media recognition, logo on sponsor reel, quarter page ad in program, and special thank you gift. $2,500.

Once Upon a Time Sponsor

Reserved seating for 8, company name on table, recognition from stage at event, digital media recognition, logo on sponsor reel & in all printed and digital advertising and program, plus special thank you gift. $1,500.

Storybook Stylists Sponsorship

Create a table that’s all your own! This package includes 8 event tickets and guarantees you’ll be seated together. Your group will have all the fun of decorating your table (within our magical guidelines) plus entry into the best dressed table contest. $1,000.

Sponsorship Packages available at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting Santa Clarita Valley residents impacted by cancer. For more information, visit the website or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Suite 3, Newhall, CA 91321.

To purchase tickets visit https://circleofhope.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/circleofhope/event.jsp?event=1.

