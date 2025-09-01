Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’

Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of “Which Way the Wind Blows,” will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.

The Olive Branch is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd #2283, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Which Way the Wind Blows is a new drama written by acclaimed playwright Robert Weibezahl and directed by Dr. Tamarah Ashton. This play explores themes of friendship, memory and moral conviction, asking, what happens when doing the right thing forces you to confront the past you thought you left behind?

At the heart of the story is Marty O’Neill,Richard Van Slyke, a seasoned police captain who has spent three decades upholding the law and living a contented life. But when a witness to an old hit-and-run case, Gerald Freeman, Aris Kakkis, walks into his office, O’Neill is shaken by a haunting sense of recognition. As past and present collide, O’Neill faces a crisis of conscience that could unravel not only his career, but his deepest beliefs about loyalty, truth and justice.

“This play is about more than just one man’s decision,” said Ashton. “It’s about the weight of memory, the bonds of friendship and the choices that define who we really are.”

Join Olive Branch Theatricals for a night of drama.

Please note, ‘Which Way the Wind Blows’ is rated R for strong language and mature content.

Tickets:

Adults: $23

Seniors/Veterans/Military: $21

Students, ages 15 and under are free.

Tickets and times are available at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.

