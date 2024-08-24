Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique

Registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool.

Beginning Thursdays, Aug. 29 through Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host the Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Senior Center Courtyard at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA, 91350.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors.

Prepare to be spellbound at Abracadabra After Dark dinner and show experience on Saturday, Oct. 26 with an enchanting evening of magic and mystery at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

Join WeDoTransformations SCV Fit for a positive and fun community workout, Sunday, Sept. 8, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at The Rebel Fitness Camp, 26320 Diamond Place Ste. 140/150 Santa Clarita, 91350.

Join Locale Studios Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for a creative and fun-filled evening with a Paint Your Person Night.

Many students across the Los Angeles County Fifth District went back to school this week. For parents, teachers, school staff and administrators and nonprofit organizations, that means gathering all the resources you can to ensure youth succeed this school year.

Come prove which ribs reign supreme at the Agua Dulce Winery which is hosting a Rib Cook-Off event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.

The city of Santa Clarita has extended the deadline to submit Make A difference Day projects.

Rev. Dr. Roché Vermaak, who has served as Executive Director for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley for more than seven years, will step down this month to take on a position with Habitat for Humanity in Erie, Pa.

Join The Wild Peach Boutique for the "Mom Mixer", a fun and relaxing afternoon filled with shopping, mingling and pampering just for moms. This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Los Angeles Business Journal Inside the Valley 200 list, which represents influential business and community leaders from the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Simi, Antelope and Conejo valleys, includes more than a dozen familiar names from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature One of my favorite parts about living in Santa Clarita is the abundance of recreational opportunities available for residents of all ages.

Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. - noon and held in person at College of the Canyon's Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Robert Weatherwax, 83, Lassie, Hollywood Dog Trainer Former Canyon Country resident Robert Walter Weatherwax, a professional dog trainer for film and TV productions including "Lassie" died Thursday, Aug. 15 at a Veterans Affairs facility in Scranton, Pa,.

Sept. 29: Titania K9 Hosts WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’ Event Titania K9 Fund invites all to WANTED “Wild West Gala”, an afternoon party for all ages to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 21-22: Pococktoberfest at Pocock Brewing One need not venture to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pocock Brewing will host Pococktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.