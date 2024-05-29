Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation

The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The fundraiser benefits student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Cocktails on the Roof, an open-air party-with-a-purpose on a warm, late summer night will be held 7-10 p.m.

This festival features food and cocktails specially created for the event. Enjoy dancing to a live DJ and relaxing with friends under the festive lighting.

Held at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, the title and venue sponsor, this event will offer general admission tickets that include all you can eat and drink for $100 and through the month of June only you can purchase four tickets for $340, $85 each.

“Cocktails on the Roof is a community favorite! We are so appreciative of Hello Subaru and all that they do for us, including holding our event at the dealership and being our title sponsor,” said WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels. “They are incredibly community focused and a cut above in their generosity. We truly could not do all that we do without them.”

Ticket sales will begin on Saturday, June 1.

VIP early entry, starting at 6:30 p.m. is $125.

Gather your friends and reserve your own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening and have food and drinks delivered.

Sponsors, VIP ticketholders and lounge owners get in early to be the first to enjoy what we have to offer. Purchase tickets at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cocktails-on-the-roof/.

For information on sponsorships and participation, email wish@hartdistrict.org.

Established in 2011, WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and answers the call of teachers and administrators for program resources and supplies that enrich the educational experience for the more than 21,000 students in the William S. Hart School District, grades 7-12 public schools of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Daniels said “30% of our students are identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged. WiSH supports our homeless, displaced and socioeconomically disadvantaged students.”

Among other programs WiSH established/funded wellness centers on campuses district-wide and funds all centers’ annual maintenance of renewables and resources.

In addition, WiSH supports special education, literacy, music, the arts, student health and safety programs and more. WiSH’s funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on Student Wellness and continues to benefit every student in the district by providing support where tax dollars fall short.

To learn more about WiSH Education Foundation programs and events and to sign up for newsletters, please visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org, where you can also make a tax-deductible, impactful difference. WiSH is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...