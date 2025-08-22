Sept. 6: Guardians SCV Hosts Patriot Day Car Show

The Guardians SCV invite the community to its 5th Annual Patriot Day Car Show and free community Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at Gateway Promenade, Higher Vision Church parking lot at 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This free, family-friendly event honors the lives lost on 9/11, celebrates our nation’s heroes and brings together the Santa Clarita community for a morning of remembrance, gratitude and celebration.

The day kicks off with a complimentary community breakfast, followed by a moving remembrance ceremony and a vibrant display of classic, custom and specialty vehicles.

This year’s title sponsors are Jennifer Herring Real Estate and The United States Marine Corps. Additional support comes from Audi of Valencia, Valencia Acura and Lexus of Valencia as Silver Sponsors and Five O Driving School as a Bronze Sponsor.

“I’m honored to be the title sponsor for this year’s 9/11 Guardians SCV Patriot Day Car Show. This event is deeply personal to me, not just as a local real estate professional, but as someone raised in a family of service. My grandfather was a Korean War veteran, Purple Heart recipient and retired LAPD officer; my father served 35 years as a Los Angeles City Fire Captain. I grew up celebrating holidays at the fire station with what I call our ‘fire family.’ Supporting first responders is part of who I am. My husband shares that passion too, he’s spent years capturing powerful images of the LAPD, LASD, Glendale PD, firefighters and Guardians SCV. Guardians is more than a nonprofit, it’s a mission to honor those who serve and preserve their stories. This event is a chance for us to come together, show our appreciation and remind these heroes that their sacrifice and service are never forgotten,” said Jennifer Herring of Jennifer Herring Real Estate.

“The Santa Clarita Marine Corps Recruiting Station is proud to serve our community by offering guidance and support to those interested in joining the Marine Corps. We’re here to provide information, answer questions and help individuals explore the opportunities that come with serving in one of the nation’s most respected branches. From school visits and fitness events to community service and mentorship, we are deeply involved in local outreach. Whether you’re considering a career in the Marines or just curious about what we do, our doors are always open.” Herring said.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at the Gold, Silver, Bronze and in-kind levels. Participating sponsors not only contribute to a meaningful cause but also receive significant visibility among a loyal and community-minded audience.

“We created this event to unite our community in remembrance and appreciation,” said Tim Traurig, Founder and Executive Director of Guardians SCV. “It’s a time to reflect, connect, and show our support for veterans, first responders, and all who serve.”

Attendees can look forward to:

Music and Entertainment

Condor Squadron Flyover

Family-friendly activities, slot car racing, balloon animals, crafts, mobile library

Local vendor booths

Opportunity drawings

Awards for car show participants

Admission is free and open to all ages. Proceeds and donations benefit Guardians SCV’s mission of building camaraderie and support among veterans, first responders and their families through community service and outreach.

Car owners, vendors and sponsors are encouraged to register early.

For more information or to register, visit www.guardiansscv.org.

