Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.

New members can join now for just $1 down, then $15 per month or $1 down and $19.99 per month (typically $24.99 a month) for a PF Black Card, with no commitment until opening day on Sept. 6th.

To commemorate the newly opened club, Planet Fitness will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2025. The event will feature local snacks, giveaways and will be open to the community.

The new club will be open 24 hours Monday through Thursday; until 9 p.m. on Friday; and 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and have the following features and amenities:

-Best-in-class strength equipment including free weights, olympic platforms, expansive strength machines and plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats, and a seated calf machine

-More than 55 state-of-the-art pieces of cardio equipment

-Free fitness training included in all memberships

-Functional training room including a turf for agility training

-Dedicated HIIT (high intensity interval training) area with air bikes and rowers

-Dedicated mobility and stretching space

-Black Card Spa for PF Black Card members

-HydroMassage Loungers, Massage Chairs, Recovery Loungers, and Salon Grade Hybrid Tanning Beds

-Free WiFi

-TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

“Planet Fitness is the gym for all fitness levels, and we are excited to welcome the community in to grow stronger together at this new location,” said Will Delaney at Baseline, a Planet Fitness franchise division. “Planet Fitness offers a high value membership and believes that everyone can get strong no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We encourage the local community to come check out our new Valencia location and see what our unique, non-intimidating, and Judgement Free environment is all about.”

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals, all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the Black Card Spa®, and access to 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations across all 50 states, among other benefits.

