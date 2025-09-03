header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 3
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
| Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Water drop


Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.

New members can join now for just $1 down, then $15 per month or $1 down and $19.99 per month (typically $24.99 a month) for a PF Black Card, with no commitment until opening day on Sept. 6th.

To commemorate the newly opened club, Planet Fitness will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2025. The event will feature local snacks, giveaways and will be open to the community.

The new club will be open 24 hours Monday through Thursday; until 9 p.m. on Friday; and 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and have the following features and amenities:

-Best-in-class strength equipment including free weights, olympic platforms, expansive strength machines and plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats, and a seated calf machine

-More than 55 state-of-the-art pieces of cardio equipment

-Free fitness training included in all memberships

-Functional training room including a turf for agility training

-Dedicated HIIT (high intensity interval training) area with air bikes and rowers

-Dedicated mobility and stretching space

-Black Card Spa for PF Black Card members

-HydroMassage Loungers, Massage Chairs, Recovery Loungers, and Salon Grade Hybrid Tanning Beds

-Free WiFi

-TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

“Planet Fitness is the gym for all fitness levels, and we are excited to welcome the community in to grow stronger together at this new location,” said Will Delaney at Baseline, a Planet Fitness franchise division. “Planet Fitness offers a high value membership and believes that everyone can get strong no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We encourage the local community to come check out our new Valencia location and see what our unique, non-intimidating, and Judgement Free environment is all about.”

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals, all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the Black Card Spa®, and access to 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations across all 50 states, among other benefits.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-03-2025 Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
09-03-2025 Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
08-28-2025 Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
08-27-2025 Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend With Fuel Discount
08-26-2025 Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
CSUN Recognizes Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost as University’s Single Largest Alumni Donor, Renames College of Engineering & Computer Science in His Honor
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
CSUN Recognizes Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost as University’s Single Largest Alumni Donor, Renames College of Engineering & Computer Science in His Honor
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Take Part in Informational Meeting For Community Services and Arts Grants
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Take Part in Informational Meeting For Community Services and Arts Grants
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
SCV Football Finds September
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
SCVNews.com