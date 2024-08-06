Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is issuing a call for artists for its “Spooktacular” Art Show which will run Saturday, Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.

Entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 6 and will be Halloween-themed. Art drop-off will be Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Art pickup will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

This is a juried exhibit that is open to all artists and photographers, both professional and amateur. Participants may enter up to four artworks or photographs, with a maximum framed size of 48” X 48”.

Art submissions:

Two-dimensional, with mediums such as: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, charcoal, ink, photography, or mixed media.

Three-dimensional, with mediums such as: sculpture, carvings, or etchings.

Hanging instructions for two-dimensional art is included in the application. Membership in AADAC is required to enter. Standard membership is $50 annually, or student membership is $25 annually, with a valid student ID. Membership dues may be paid along with the entry fee of $25. Application forms with hanging instructions are available upon request by emailing aadacinfo@gmail.com. Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions on whether artwork would meet the theme requirement.

The location of the event will be at TAADAA Art Gallery, at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton, CA 93510.

For more information, or to be added to the mailing list for upcoming events, please email aadacinfo@gmail.com.

