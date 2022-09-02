Sept 7-10: U.S. Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final at The Cube

Get out of the sun and into the ice rink for the United States Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final hosted by The Figure Skating Club of Southern California at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.

Events will begin on Wednesday, Sept.7, and last until Saturday, Sept. 10. All of the events are free to watch and will run between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia CA 91355.

As the Santa Clarita Valley endures a late-summer heatwave, there’s no better way to beat the heat than by heading to The Cube. Top-ranked skaters from across the country will compete in a variety of events, including pattern dances, shadow dances, rhythm dances and more, all vying for a national championship.

Throughout the dance final, head over to The Grille to grab your favorite snacks, foods and drinks. Additionally, competitors and visitors can check out the pro shop and City Store for a wide-variety of merchandise.

Be sure to follow The Cube on Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the championship or visit the Figure Skating Club of Southern California’s website to watch the competition live, view scores, see the competition program and much more.

For more information, please contact Jessica Terzian at jessica.terzian@thecubesantaclarita.com or call The Cube at (661) 257-2823.

