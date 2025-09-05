Sept. 8-12: Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

Caltrans will again be reducing lanes at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation Sept. 8-12.

The following closures are scheduled:

One lane of northbound or southbound I-5 may be closed at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 12.

The southbound I-5 Templin Highway off-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8.

The closures are subject to change due to weather, material or other factors. Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

Like this: Like Loading...