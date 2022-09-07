Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley

CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women’s soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.

CSUN will host a Soccer Fan Fest in conjunction with the doubleheader. The Fan Fest will run from 6-9 p.m. in Parking Lot F-5. There will be music, games, and prizes. The first 100 CSUN students in attendance will receive free pizza. There will be a free t-shirt given to the first 100 CSUN students starting at 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY

The Wolverines are 1-1-1 after losing 4-1 to No. 8 Washington last Friday night.

UVU played then No. 5 Oregon State to a scoreless tie Aug. 29 in Corvallis after defeating UC Riverside 2-0 at home to being the 2022 season. Three different players have scored the three Utah Valley goals this season. Jason Smith has played all 270 minutes in goal for UVU and has made nine saves.

The Wolverines are ranked 10th in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Far West Top 10 poll.

THE RANKINGS

For the first time since week three of the 2019 season (#23), CSUN appeared in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Matadors received 11 votes. UC Santa Barbara (18 votes) is the other Big West representative in the poll this week.

The Matadors moved up from ninth to fourth in the week’s United Soccer Coaches Far West Region poll.

ABOUT LAST WEEK

CSUN’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.

Rhead recorded the assist on Jamar Ricketts’ game winning goal at Pacific as the Matadors defeated the Tigers 1-0 on Sept. 1. The United Kingdom native would post the game winner during Sunday’s 2-1 victory at UNLV Sunday night. Rhead’s first goal of the season came in the 80th minute, shortly after the Rebels had tied the score against CSUN. Through the first four matches, Rhead leads the club in assists with two and is second on the squad in points with four.

Freshman Enrique Pineda scored his first goal at UNLV while Dylan Gonzalez and Ethan Benham recorded their first career assists during the match against the Rebels. Cooper Wenzel charted his first career shutout at Pacific and made six saves during the two matches.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...