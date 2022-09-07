header image

1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
| Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Water drop


CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women’s soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.

CSUN will host a Soccer Fan Fest in conjunction with the doubleheader. The Fan Fest will run from 6-9 p.m. in Parking Lot F-5. There will be music, games, and prizes. The first 100 CSUN students in attendance will receive free pizza. There will be a free t-shirt given to the first 100 CSUN students starting at 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY
The Wolverines are 1-1-1 after losing 4-1 to No. 8 Washington last Friday night.

UVU played then No. 5 Oregon State to a scoreless tie Aug. 29 in Corvallis after defeating UC Riverside 2-0 at home to being the 2022 season. Three different players have scored the three Utah Valley goals this season. Jason Smith has played all 270 minutes in goal for UVU and has made nine saves.

The Wolverines are ranked 10th in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Far West Top 10 poll.

THE RANKINGS
For the first time since week three of the 2019 season (#23), CSUN appeared in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Matadors received 11 votes. UC Santa Barbara (18 votes) is the other Big West representative in the poll this week.

The Matadors moved up from ninth to fourth in the week’s United Soccer Coaches Far West Region poll.

ABOUT LAST WEEK
CSUN’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.

Rhead recorded the assist on Jamar Ricketts’ game winning goal at Pacific as the Matadors defeated the Tigers 1-0 on Sept. 1. The United Kingdom native would post the game winner during Sunday’s 2-1 victory at UNLV Sunday night. Rhead’s first goal of the season came in the 80th minute, shortly after the Rebels had tied the score against CSUN. Through the first four matches, Rhead leads the club in assists with two and is second on the squad in points with four.

Freshman Enrique Pineda scored his first goal at UNLV while Dylan Gonzalez and Ethan Benham recorded their first career assists during the match against the Rebels. Cooper Wenzel charted his first career shutout at Pacific and made six saves during the two matches.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday one new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,430 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting.
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event.
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, add it to your list of back-to-school tasks.
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced its upcoming lineup of classes.
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
California State University, Northridge's Jack Rhead's goal in the 80th minute sent CSUN past UNLV 2-1 in men's soccer action Sunday night at Johann Memorial Field.
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
Since 1994, the annual River Rally and Environmental Expo brings together volunteers to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River which is one of the last natural river systems in Southern California.
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
