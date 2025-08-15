Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8. The Annual Golf Tournament is the Foundation’s biggest fundraiser. This popular event is sold out every year.
The purpose of the foundation is to help purchase essential equipment, provide training and fund morale-boosting activities for the deputies and staff.
Past purchases the SCV Sheriff Foundation have funded include upgrades to the mobile emergency command center, tasers, tactical trauma kits, bulletproof vests for motorcycle officers, surveillance binoculars, active shooter training drills, therapy dog training, bluetooth headsets, cardiovascular gym equipment, patio furniture, a BBQ grill for station, laptop/computers, fingerprinting equipment and undercover vehicle upgrades.
The foundation also supports the Deputy and Station Volunteer Recognition Program, SCV Deputy Softball Team, SCV Baker to Vegas Team Competition, Search & Rescue GPS Maps, Explorer program, Youth Activity League, Volunteers on Patrol and community prevention and intervention programs.
Funds raised by the golf tourney are used for items for the SCV Sheriff’s Station not covered by the LASD budget.
The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all funds raised are used to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.
Event schedule:
8 – 9:45 a.m. – Registration/ Breakfast, Bloody Marys and Cigars
9:45 a.m. – Welcome Ceremony
10 a.m. – Shotgun Start (Four-Person Scramble, Lunch and Drinks on Course)
One Hour After Golf – Open Bar
3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Dinner and Awards
A number of sponsorship opportunties are avaiable:
Title Sponsor (One Only) $30,000
Recognition on tournament materials, website, & event banners
Sponsor of putting contest
Tee signs on every tee box & other prominent locations
Speaking time (open ceremony & awards)
Twelve (12) Golfers
Platinum Sponsor $12,000
Premium recognition on tournament website & event banners
Nine (9) tee signs on course
Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony
Eight (8) Golfers
Gold Sponsor $5,500
Recognition on tournament website & event banners
Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony
Four (4) tee signs on course
Four (4) Golfers
Bronze Sponsor $1,000
Recognition on tournament website & event banners
One (1) tee sign on course
Breakfast Sponsor $3,000
Recognition at breakfast area
Four (4) tee signs on course
BBQ Lunch Sponsor $6,000
Recognition at BBQ area
Two (2) tee signs on course
Four (4) Golfers
Dinner Sponsor $7,000
Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony
Two (2) tee signs on course
Four (4) Golfers
Silver Sponsor $3,500
Recognition on tournament website & event banners
Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony
Two (2) tee signs on course
Four (4) Golfers
“Hero Recognition” Sponsor $2,000
One (1) tee sign on course
Sponsor four (4) deputies to play in tournament
Closest to the iPn (4 available)
Longest Drive (2 available)
Hole-In-One (2 available)
Other Sponsors $1,000/ Each
Cigar sponsor (1 available)
Bloody Mary Sponsor (1 available)
Tee Sign Sponsor
Sand Canyon Country Club
27734 Sand Canyon Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
To become a sponsor at the event or to book a foursome visit https://scvsheriffsfoundation.org/events/.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.