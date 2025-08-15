Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8. The Annual Golf Tournament is the Foundation’s biggest fundraiser. This popular event is sold out every year.

The purpose of the foundation is to help purchase essential equipment, provide training and fund morale-boosting activities for the deputies and staff.

Past purchases the SCV Sheriff Foundation have funded include upgrades to the mobile emergency command center, tasers, tactical trauma kits, bulletproof vests for motorcycle officers, surveillance binoculars, active shooter training drills, therapy dog training, bluetooth headsets, cardiovascular gym equipment, patio furniture, a BBQ grill for station, laptop/computers, fingerprinting equipment and undercover vehicle upgrades.

The foundation also supports the Deputy and Station Volunteer Recognition Program, SCV Deputy Softball Team, SCV Baker to Vegas Team Competition, Search & Rescue GPS Maps, Explorer program, Youth Activity League, Volunteers on Patrol and community prevention and intervention programs.

Funds raised by the golf tourney are used for items for the SCV Sheriff’s Station not covered by the LASD budget.

The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all funds raised are used to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.

Event schedule:

8 – 9:45 a.m. – Registration/ Breakfast, Bloody Marys and Cigars

9:45 a.m. – Welcome Ceremony

10 a.m. – Shotgun Start (Four-Person Scramble, Lunch and Drinks on Course)

One Hour After Golf – Open Bar

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Dinner and Awards

A number of sponsorship opportunties are avaiable:

Title Sponsor (One Only) $30,000

Recognition on tournament materials, website, & event banners

Sponsor of putting contest

Tee signs on every tee box & other prominent locations

Speaking time (open ceremony & awards)

Twelve (12) Golfers

Platinum Sponsor $12,000

Premium recognition on tournament website & event banners

Nine (9) tee signs on course

Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony

Eight (8) Golfers

Gold Sponsor $5,500

Recognition on tournament website & event banners

Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony

Four (4) tee signs on course

Four (4) Golfers

Bronze Sponsor $1,000

Recognition on tournament website & event banners

One (1) tee sign on course

Breakfast Sponsor $3,000

Recognition at breakfast area

Four (4) tee signs on course

BBQ Lunch Sponsor $6,000

Recognition at BBQ area

Two (2) tee signs on course

Four (4) Golfers

Dinner Sponsor $7,000

Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony

Two (2) tee signs on course

Four (4) Golfers

Silver Sponsor $3,500

Recognition on tournament website & event banners

Recognition at Dinner/ Awards ceremony

Two (2) tee signs on course

Four (4) Golfers

“Hero Recognition” Sponsor $2,000

One (1) tee sign on course

Sponsor four (4) deputies to play in tournament

Closest to the iPn (4 available)

Longest Drive (2 available)

Hole-In-One (2 available)

Other Sponsors $1,000/ Each

Cigar sponsor (1 available)

Bloody Mary Sponsor (1 available)

Tee Sign Sponsor

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

To become a sponsor at the event or to book a foursome visit https://scvsheriffsfoundation.org/events/.

