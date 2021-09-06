Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic

Volunteers Rudy Lopez, left, and Bryan Orozco prepare boxes of food to be loaded into the hundreds of vehicles in line during Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Food Distribution event held at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area in Castaic on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
The drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes of food, including shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce.
The event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required, while participants are asked to wear face coverings.
The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.
For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
