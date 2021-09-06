header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Sep 6, 2021
drive-thru food
Volunteers Rudy Lopez, left, and Bryan Orozco prepare boxes of food to be loaded into the hundreds of vehicles in line during Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Food Distribution event held at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area in Castaic on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.

The drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes of food, including shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce.

The event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required, while participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Friday, Sep 3, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Avenues Supported Living Services is scheduled to host its 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament Fundraiser and Online Charity Auction on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Valencia Lanes.
Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Non-Native Quagga Mussels Found in Castaic Lake
The California Department of Water Resources announced Monday that for the first time it spotted quagga mussels, a non-native species, in Castaic Lake.
Non-Native Quagga Mussels Found in Castaic Lake
Waste Management Reminds Customers of Labor Day Schedule
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Waste Management Reminds Customers of Labor Day Schedule
Edison Announces Progress on Expedited Grid Hardening to Combat Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Southern California Edison line crews continue to work to replace miles of poles and bare wire with new poles and insulated wire off of Sierra Highway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Edison Announces Progress on Expedited Grid Hardening to Combat Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Four Vote Centers for Recall Election Set to Open Saturday
Four vote centers for the Sept. 14 recall election will open in the Santa Clarita Valley this Saturday, according to the website of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.
Four Vote Centers for Recall Election Set to Open Saturday
Possible Triple-Digit Heat Heading into Holiday Weekend
Possible triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast as the Santa Clarita Valley heads into the holiday weekend.
Possible Triple-Digit Heat Heading into Holiday Weekend
City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 43 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,969 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379.
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding One’s Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts.
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding One’s Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
%d bloggers like this: