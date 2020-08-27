Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages

The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Erin Davies, blogger and reviewer, will moderate authors Anne Louise Bannon, Colleen Adair Fliedner, Xina Marie Uhl, and Andrew R. Nixon, on the different kinds of transportation used throughout history and a large part of the world, with an emphasis on the 19th Century and later.

Davies is the driving force behind The Historical Fiction Reader blog, https://historicalfictionreader.blogspot.com/, where she reviews a wide variety of historical fiction, as well as does author interviews.

Bannon, https://annelouisebannon.com, is the author of the Old Los Angeles series, set in the early 1870s, and featuring Maddie Wilcox, physician and winemaker.

Fliedner’s novel, In the Shadow of War, features romance and espionage on a crossing of the ill-fated RMS Lusitania, https://www.colleenfliedner.com/Home.html.

Uhl, author of Lady Law and the Texas DeRangers, also has two best-selling romantic novellas set in Antartica in the early 20th Century, Whiter Pastures and All Mouth and No Trousers. http://xuwriter.com/.

Nixon, a former academic, is the author of Three Lives of Peter Novak, set in the early 20th Century.

The Zoom link to the event is bit.ly/HistoryTalksTraveling. Or contact the Santa Clarita Public

Library, http://www.santaclaritalibrary.com/.

The Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society can be reached at https://historicalspeakers.wordpress.com/.