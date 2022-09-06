Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 12 p.m. You can attend in-person at College of the Canyons University Center or via the Zoom platform.

It was important that the Network made this meeting accessible to as many nonprofits as possible as storytelling and marketing are vital tools needed to build a donor base, acquire volunteers and bring awareness to what services your nonprofit can provide to the community.

The guest speaker will be Jessica Boyer, executive director of SCVTV. This presentation will provide information about practical storytelling tools & how to use them, as well as who our local media outlets are and how to most effectively work with them. It will also provide resources creating press releases, making your own videos and using social media for outreach.

If attending in-person, RSVP at scvnonprofitleadersnetwork@gmail.com. A printable parking pass will be emailed to you.

