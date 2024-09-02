Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting its 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The dance will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Michael Kellogg will be the special caller at this event. He will be calling SSD, with a Plus Tip at the break.

Cindy Mower will cue rounds from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and between tips.

The cost is $10 per person. Free refreshments.

Black and white colors are encouraged. However, casual dress of any style or color is always welcome.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

