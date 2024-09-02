header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
| Monday, Sep 2, 2024
Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Dance cropped

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting its 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The dance will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Michael Kellogg will be the special caller at this event. He will be calling SSD, with a Plus Tip at the break.

Cindy Mower will cue rounds from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and between tips.

The cost is $10 per person. Free refreshments.

Black and white colors are encouraged. However, casual dress of any style or color is always welcome.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Dance
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance

Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show

Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions

Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting

Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolor artist Ray Hunter at its monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
The William S. Hart Regiment of Hart High School will host the biggest premier band event in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
SCVNews.com