Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Sept. 9-13: Overnight Lane Closures Resume for NB I-5
| Friday, Sep 6, 2024
Castaic area I5

Caltrans announced northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night for paving work.

Lanes will reopen each morning. Lane closures are subject to change.

The northbound right lane remains closed 24/7 into November. Paving on the southbound lanes is complete and all southbound lanes will remain open overnights.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as we work to keep your freeways safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.
