Sept 9: 2022 Santa Clarita Economic Outlook

To arm business leaders and companies with the knowledge to succeed, the Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation will be hosting their 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast.

A panel of business leaders will discuss issues around corporate resilience, agility and innovation in the face of unique challenges. Economist Mark Schniepp from California Economic Forecast will release the full Economic Outlook. This is the only place to get economic data specific to the Santa Clarita Valley and is a must attend event for company leaders.

The now in-person event, sponsored by Well’s Fargo, will happen at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Sept. 9 from 8-11 a.m.

Tickets for the event start at $95 up to $150.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Eventbrite page. Or for any additional questions or concerns, email info@scvedc.org or call us at (661) 288-4400

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...