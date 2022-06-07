Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and College of the Canyons will host the 2022 Fall Economic Outlook Forecast presented by Wells Fargo.

The in-person event will be held Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

A panel of business leaders, including Ana Fonseca, President and CEO for Logix Federal Credit Union; John Prabhu, co-founder of LA North Studios and Nate Patena CEO at DrinkPAK, LLC will discuss issues around corporate resilience, agility and innovation in the face of unique challenges.

Economist Mark Schniepp from California Economic Forecast will release the full Economic Outlook. This is the only place to get economic data specific to the Santa Clarita Valley and is a must attend event for company leaders.

Todd Stevens, President and CEO of Black Knight Energy, LLC will serve as event moderator.

Tickets are $95 for Early Bird Registration which ends Aug. 1. Tickets will be $125 with Regular Registration that ends Sept. 1. Last minute registration will cost $150.

As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends. This is the only event that provides a detailed economic forecast at the local level.

For more information or to register, visit 2022 Fall Economic Outlook.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, email info@scvedc.org or call (661) 288-4400.

