Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed

Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch’s program sessions for veterans.

Blue Star Ranch is a non-profit horse ranch in the Santa Clarita Valley. The ranch offers veterans and their families, at no cost to the veteran, Equine Assisted Therapy for treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Blue Star Ranch veterans are supported from the beginning of their therapy journey to after graduation. Blue Star Ranch offers an alternative to traditional therapies for veterans and most graduates found this therapy as the “last resort” as other types of therapy did not work for those individuals. Blue Star Ranch is committed to lowering the 22 suicides a day from PTSD by supporting veterans in our community.

Blue Star Ranch is continuing to branch out across social media. We plan on starting a Youtube channel to spread our cause to more veterans. If you currently have filming equipment and would like to donate, please contact Assistant Director Sandy at (661)-212-7004.

Blue Star Ranch is a volunteer-run organization that relies on its donors as the program receives no government aid. To put a veteran through 10 weekly sessions, the work of an equine therapist, equine specialist and therapy horses are required. Only the therapist and specialist are paid, which is $100 per session. With comprehensive and impressive results of reducing PTSD symptoms, the program costs $1k per veteran.

With 100% free therapy for the veteran, we need financial backing to put more veterans through the program. To support the initiative, please visit https://bluestarranch.org and click the ‘Donate’ header.

Another way to donate is the Amazon Wishlist. Support Blue Star Ranch by visiting our Amazon Wishlist. Products that we use for grooming, health and wellness and barn maintenance are found. We have products listed that start at $3 and most fall under $20. Click here for the Amazon Wishlist.

Volunteers are also being sought. ﻿Additional volunteers are needed as Blue Star Ranch continues the summer season. We work from 9 a.m. to noon from Monday to Sunday. We groom the horses, turn them out, make their special individualized lunches and do a few chores around the barn. Our stalls are cleaned by on-site personnel, but we clean them once during our hours. It is not necessary to have a horse experience background. We will train you if you are interested and willing to learn. We need the most help on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blue Star Ranch has an event coming up on Sunday, July 23 for a “Bathe a Horse” event for our volunteers. Volunteers will learn how bathing a horse works and how each horse will respond. We appreciate all our volunteers and hope to continue more events like this. Last month, we held a “Safety” course to explain and resolve any issues that could occur.

If you are interesting in becoming a Blue Star Ranch volunteer click here.

For more information visit Blue Star Ranch.

