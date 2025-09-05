Sept. 9: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee Meets

The Chiquita Canyon Community Advisory Meeting, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and virtually at the Castaic County Library.

The Castaic Library Meeting Room is located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road. Castaic, CA 91384.

To attend the meeting virtually visit https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/b8e1abd8-f2a6-47b9-a673-a2157dc89f9e@07597248-ea38-451b-8abe-a638eddbac81.

Agenda and other information here. Assemblywoman Shiavo’s bills to help the local community and measure landfill temperatures (AB27, AB28)

Items on the agenda include:

Chiquita Canyon Landfill (A Waste Connection Company) – Update on closure, odor complaints, Notice of Violations, mitigation, leachate tank farm relocation – Steve Cassulo and John Perkey.

SCS Engineers – Update on monitoring and mitigation – Ray Huff.

Update on Los Angeles County lawsuit and preliminary injunction against the landfill – Stephanie English, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Santa Clarita Valley Senior Deputy.

MCAT – Multi-Agency Coordination Task Force (L.A. County Task Force including Dept. of Public Health, Local Enforcement Agency DPH, Dept. of Public Works, Dept. of Regional Planning), USEPA, CalEPA and six of its entities (CalRecycle, DTSC, L.A. Regional Water Quality Control

Board, CARB, OEHHA, CDPH).

South Coast AQMD – Updates on odor complaints received, Notice of Violations (NOV) and “Order of Abatement”.

Update on creating a public accessible app for monitoring real time data of current conditions.

The next meeting of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee is Tuesday, Oct. 14. The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee meets the second Tuesday of each month)

View the entire meeting agenda at https://lacdrp.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=1297369&GUID=28CDB364-CC23-4751-877F-31CED07020ED.

