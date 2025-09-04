Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
McLean
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
LASC-SCV U14 Boys Soccer Team National Cup Champions
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation
a. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 2025
Hunger Action Month Proclamation
a. Hunger Action Month Proclamation 2025
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Unfinished Business
1. SHUTTLE SERVICE PILOT PROGRAM

City Council to receive an update on the Shuttle Service Pilot Program that operated in Old Town Newhall in July and August 2025.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Shuttle Service Ridership
b. Drop-Off & Pick-Up Location Data
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Aug 26, 2025 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 18

Check Register No. 18 for the Period 07/25/25 through 08/07/25 and 08/14/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 07/28/25 through 08/08/25.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 18
b. Check Register No. 18 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. SANTA CLARITA VALLEY WATER AGENCY EASEMENTS ON CITY-OWNED PROPERTY

This item recommends approving easements on City property to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Site Map
b. Easements Exhibit
5. FACILITIES ASSET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE CONTRACT

This item considers a three-year contract with Brightly Software, Inc., for facilities asset management software. The software will help staff streamline and integrate asset tracking, work order creation and history, preventative maintenance scheduling, GIS integration, and analytical reporting to enhance operational efficiencies.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Brightly Attachment A – Costs
6. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY AFFORDABLE HOUSING SOLUTIONS AGENCY FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING PRODUCTION, PRESERVATION, AND OWNERSHIP; TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE; RESEARCH AND POLICY; AND RENTER PROTECTION AND HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION FUNDING

This item considers approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency to enable the City of Santa Clarita to receive and utilize Measure A funds for affordable housing, technical assistance, and homelessness prevention.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. LACAHSA Memorandum of Understanding Santa Clarita
7. SUMMARY VACATION OF PORTIONS OF THE PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY KNOWN AS PLACERITA CANYON ROAD, ACCEPTANCE OF EASEMENT FOR TRAIL PURPOSES, AND ACCEPTANCE OF A RESTRICTED USE AREA LOCATED NEAR SIERRA HIGHWAY

This item considers a summary vacation of portions of the public right-of-way known as Placerita Canyon Road, acceptance of an easement for public use and trail purposes, and acceptance of a restricted use area located near Sierra Highway.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Location Map
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Frederick Louis Gruchalla and Sheila Miller
Future Meetings