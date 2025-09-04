|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at City Hall, to receive an update on the Shuttle Service Pilot Program that operated in Old Town Newhall in July and August 2025.
The final SENSES Block Party of the year presented by the city of Santa Clarita, will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall and this months theme is Oktoberfest.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has introduced a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the FireGuard program, which utilizes Department of Defense satellites to detect wildfires and distribute information to firefighting efforts on the ground.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon at Harbor Cove Beach.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library is teaming up with the SCV Pregnancy Center to host a Family First: Reconnect and Play workshop Saturday, Sept. 6, 1:30- 3 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
As California Biodiversity Day approaches, California State Parks Foundation is asking the public to help observe and report sightings of western monarch butterflies.
"Jeff Frame: An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)," a one person show by Jeff Frame will be running at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 26- Sunday, Sept. 28.
Now is the perfect time to join the ARTree creative community. New students get $20 off their first class with code "NEW", valid through Oct. 31. Spots are still available for fall classes and fun events are happening.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the chief executive officer’s strategic plan to curtail street racing in Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened its season with a dramatic 2-1 victory after sophomore Bailey Williamson scored a stoppage time goal to push the Cougars past San Diego Miramar College in Friday night's (Aug. 29) season opener.
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison won the annual San Diego Cross Country Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 29 to begin the 2025 season, leading the way as the Cougars' women's team finished second and the men's squad took third in the team standings.
1867
- Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement.
Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
1968 -
Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link
]
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
