Sept. 9: Deadline for ARTober Pop-up Art Showcase Submissions

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork submissions for the upcoming “ARTober Pop-up Showcase” which will be on view during the Business for Artists Conference at The Centre.

Santa Clarita Arts and Events is seeking original artwork in any medium. Artwork must be wired or able to sit on a pedestal. Artist working with video, projection, or performers must provide their own equipment. Participants will receive one complimentary ticket to the Business for Artists Conference.

Deadline to Apply: Sept. 9, at 11:59 p.m.

Art Drop Off/Installation: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Exhibition Closes/Art Pick Up: Oct. 10.

Location: 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

In the city policy, it is stated in the contract that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit, and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Santa Clarita Arts and Events proudly offer multiple exhibits around the city for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return it is expected the city’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

For artwork to safely hang, artwork must be wired. Artwork exceeding 25 pounds will not be accepted. Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall. This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines. Artwork will be accepted from the Los Angeles County and surrounding areas willing to drop off artwork. Mailed artwork will not be accepted. Artwork must be physically dropped off on the agreed-upon date.

Click here to apply for the Artober Pop-up Showcase.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...