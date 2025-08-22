Sept. 9: InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop

Join a InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Newhall Press Room.

The Newhall Press Room is located at 24257 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Feeling stretched too thin? In today’s go-go-go culture, it’s easy to fall into the trap of saying “yes’ to everything-at work, at home and everywhere in between. But constantly putting others first can leave you overwhelmed, overcommitted and burnt out.

This is an empowering workshop designed to help master the art of setting healthy boundaries and confidently saying “no,” without guilt, fear or second-guessing. You’ll discover how “No” can be a complete sentence and how using it wisely can lead to more balance, clarity and purpose in your life.

What You’ll Learn:

The “Hell Yes or No” method for making decisions that align with your values.

How to identify and avoid the traps of people-pleasing and overcommitment.

Practical tools to set and communicate boundaries with confidence.

How to protect your time and energy, without burning bridges.

Ways to listen to your intuition and trust your gut,

Whether a professional, parent, caregiver or simply someone who’s ready to put yourself back on your own priority list, this workshop is the first step toward living with greater intention. Say no to stress-and yes to yourself.

Tickets are $35 for members and $50 for non members.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Website.

