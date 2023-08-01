Sept. 9: MHF Cheers for Charity Hosted by KRTH 101 Personality Brian Beirne

September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is hosting its inaugural Cheers for Charity: Beer, Wine and Concert Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Music will be provided by the Peaceful Easy Eagles Tribute, featuring the songs of the most popular band of the 1970s. Also performing will be Surfin’ — The Beach Boys Tribute.

The event will be hosted by KRTH 101 radio personality Brian Beirne.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation has partnered with Lyft to offer a special discount code for guests, with the goal of making event transportation safe and easy.

For over 25 years, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation has been providing resources to families battling cancer, including care packages, counseling services, college scholarships, bereavement support, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and tickets ($15 children, $25 designated driver, $30 general admission and $50 VIP) are available at www.mhf.org.

All VIP and general admission guests will receive a complimentary tasting glass. All money raised from the Cheers for Charity event will go directly to help families struggling with pediatric cancer.

Additional information is available by contacting event coordinator Kelly O’Keefe at (661) 433-8425 or by email at kelly@scvconnected.com, or by visiting www.mhf.org.

