Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat

Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment. Press Paws creates these moments of rest, reflection and re-creation through interactions with rescued animals.

Come support the animals and people that Press Paws serves with an animal adventure, outdoor movie, raffle and more. Press Paws is located 3at 4752 Country Breeze Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Door open at 6 p.m. with animal fun, a raffle drawing at 7:15 p.m. and movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

The movie “The Parent Trap” (1998) rated PG will be shown.

Ticket includes popcorn and a raffle ticket.

Among the organizations that benefit from Press Paws is Circle of Hope Cancer Support in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Suggested donation for one is $30, for two is $50 and for four $80.

To attend the funraiser purchase tickets in advance at www.presspawsrr.org/events.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...