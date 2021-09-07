Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include updates on the 2022 Sidewalk Poetry Project, Trailhead Public Art, and 2022 Arts Grants Program.

The meeting will take place at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed in the links below.

Public Meeting Notice

Arts Commission Regular Meeting Thursday, September 9, 2021 6:00 PM

Download PDF Agenda | View Web Agenda

