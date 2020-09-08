[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District's Teleconference Business Meeting
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Zoom conferencing information:

Webinar ID: 954-1064-9517

Live Stream: copy and paste link into your browser. https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/95410649517

Call-In number: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 954-1064-9517, and follow the prompts.

Consistent with the provisions of the Executive Orders, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. Participation: Members of the Board of Trustees and the public may participate remotely by using the Zoom link and phone number above.

2. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, MUST submit their comments by 3:00pm for this meeting (as closed session starts at 4:00pm) via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

Note: Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Public comment is limited to THREE MINUTES per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words). Members of the public who submit comments by the deadline above will be given the option to read their comments to the Board or have them read by district staff. For those who wish to read their comments at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish.

Please adhere to the following procedures:

– Please submit an individual comment for each item by 3:00 p.m. for this meeting

– Please include in the email the following information:

a. Name

b. Address

c. Agenda Item Number

d. Comment

e. Your preference to either read your submitted comments or have a district staff member read it to the Board.

– Please note the following:
* Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

3.Disability Accommodations: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.

4.Report out section of agenda: If you wish to provide your report in writing, please send it to us at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu by 3:00 p.m. for this meeting. In the Subject line, please indicate which the report title and speaker name. If you wish to give your report during your time at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist if needed, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish. Please limit your report to 3-5 minutes.
