Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes. It is a fun charity event with something for everyone.

Join the Elks for a fun filled, food loving, family event. The Elks ask you to be part of this charitable effort held in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Elks Big Show features classic, custom and muscle cars plus classy motorcycles on display.

Free live music by the local Catch 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Several local Food Vendors will be available for food purchase. Pastries, coffee and bake sale start at 8 a.m. Hot Dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tri-Tip sandwiches available from noon to 3 p.m.

A judged Chili Cook-off with chili tasting for all will be held at noon.

The event will also feature a variety of boutique vendors.

Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili. Come and be part of the celebration.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a national charitable organization with nearly 1,800 lodges and approximately one million members nationwide. With great spirit and direction Elk members help veterans, disabled children, scouting, award scholarships and more wherever charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity are needed!

Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals and children grow up. The Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, lend a helping hand to all veterans and improve the quality of life in the communities they serve.

Join Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 on Saturday, Sept. 9, for this exciting family fun day! Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For information, contact Shelly Tomson at (661) 310-4423 or email stomson1958@gmail.com.

For more information and to enter a car or motorcycle in the The Elks Big Show visit https://scelks2379.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...