Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening

School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with performances by School of Rock’s students and staff, the event will offer a guitar giveaway, a t-shirt tie-dying station and a variety of food and beverages.

School of Rock Santa Clarita is managed by Selena Lysle. From childhood, music had been a cornerstone in her life—shaped by her grandparents’ old records, her aunt’s CDs and her constant teenage companion: a walkman. Lysle’s first concert was a life-changing event that solidified music’s central role in her life as both a unifier and healer. In 2014, Lysle joined School of Rock Burbank as a studio coordinator. Witnessing the school’s Performance Program sparked a desire to foster this vibrant community. Nearly nine years later, she now manages a second School of Rock location in Santa Clarita, leading a dedicated team with the shared goal of inspiring young rockers.

“Over the years, I’ve personally witnessed children grow up through our programs and witnessed the impact – not only as blossoming musicians, but also how learning discipline through practice and building confidence through performance has impacted them emotionally, socially, and academically. I’ve seen the same thing with our adult students,” said Lysle. “Music is such an important part of people’s lives of all ages. It’s never too early or too late to get started.”

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes bass lessons, guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

“Selena has such a strong motivation for providing creative and personal development through music education to students in her community,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “I know that she will go above and beyond in delivering upon our purpose. I am excited to see how this new school will positively impact the lives of its students and the community as a whole.”

For more information on School of Rock Santa Clarita, visit

https://www.schoolofrock.com/ locations/santaclarita

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise’s Awards Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review’s 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ SchoolofRockUSA.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising. schoolofrock.com/

