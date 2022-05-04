Sept. 9: SCVEDC 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Tickets on Sale

Uploaded: , Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Press Release

Santa Clarita Valley’s premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.

The event will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

A panel of business leaders will discuss issues around corporate resilience, agility and innovation in the face of unique challenges. Economist Mark Schniepp from California Economic Forecast will release the full Economic Outlook for the SCV. This is the only event that provides a detailed economic forecast at the local SCV level.

The SCV has been one of the premier locations for filming in L.A. County for decades. After severe restrictions and modifications in 2020 were finally lifted, the digital media and entertainment industry exploded in 2021 with major soundstage expansion.

The SCV is home to more sound stage space than the entire country of Australia and still growing. At the 2022 Economic Outlook you’ll get the inside scoop on film and entertainment in the SCV, its economic impact and more from John Prabhu, partner at LA North Studios.

As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends.

For early bird tickets click here.

For more information or to register, visit: SCVEDC Outlook.

For additional questions or concerns, email info@scvedc.org or call (661) 288-4400.

