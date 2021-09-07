Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3

SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Now in its second year, SCVi’s Dual Language Immersion Program offers students 50% of instructional time in Spanish by a Spanish-speaking facilitator and the other 50% of instructional time in English by an English-speaking facilitator.

Learners share the same curriculum and project-based opportunities as their peers and have exposure to the same state standards with the added benefit of developing bilingual skills. The Program is under the direction of coordinator Farnaz Mobasheri Kaufman.

“We’re thrilled and very proud to be able to offer this program to our learners because of the unrivalled cognitive, social and emotional skills that are acquired when learning in two languages,” Kaufman said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for any learner to gain important life skills, which is why we are inviting families from our school and community members to join our Virtual Information Session. Attendees will learn more about the benefits of being bilingual and how SCVi facilitates the program on a day-to-day basis.”

Research has shown that learners in dual-immersion environments not only acquire the second language but also benefit cognitively and socially-emotionally. This includes increased cultural sensitivity, mental dexterity, problem-solving skills, critical thinking and communication skills, and positive self-perception.

To learn more and register for the Virtual Information Session, visit https://ileadsantaclarita.org/learning-options/dual-immersion/ and fill out the online registration form.

