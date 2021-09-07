Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3

SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Now in its second year, SCVi’s Dual Language Immersion Program offers students 50% of instructional time in Spanish by a Spanish-speaking facilitator and the other 50% of instructional time in English by an English-speaking facilitator.
Learners share the same curriculum and project-based opportunities as their peers and have exposure to the same state standards with the added benefit of developing bilingual skills. The Program is under the direction of coordinator Farnaz Mobasheri Kaufman.
“We’re thrilled and very proud to be able to offer this program to our learners because of the unrivalled cognitive, social and emotional skills that are acquired when learning in two languages,” Kaufman said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for any learner to gain important life skills, which is why we are inviting families from our school and community members to join our Virtual Information Session. Attendees will learn more about the benefits of being bilingual and how SCVi facilitates the program on a day-to-day basis.”
Research has shown that learners in dual-immersion environments not only acquire the second language but also benefit cognitively and socially-emotionally. This includes increased cultural sensitivity, mental dexterity, problem-solving skills, critical thinking and communication skills, and positive self-perception.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved a declaration that would allow the board to abruptly pause meetings and continue them later in an online format should the live, in-person meetings become too disruptive.
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
