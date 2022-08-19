Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night

For students considering application for appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, an information night will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

The information night will be held at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Attendees will learn about the application and nomination process to attend a military service academy.

You must submit an RSVP to attend.

To RSVP email GarciaAcademyNight@mail.house.gov with the first and last names of all those attending.

