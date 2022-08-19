header image

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 18
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night
| Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Service Academy info night crop

For students considering application for appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, an information night will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

The information night will be held at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Attendees will learn about the application and nomination process to attend a military service academy.

You must submit an RSVP to attend.

To RSVP email GarciaAcademyNight@mail.house.gov with the first and last names of all those attending.

Service Academy info night
SUSD Releases Results of Recent Safety Poll

SUSD Releases Results of Recent Safety Poll
Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
At the Saugus Union School District Board meeting on Aug. 16, 2022, district leadership presented the results from a recent poll related to school safety.
FULL STORY...

Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame

Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
FULL STORY...

Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols

Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting

Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 13: SCV Chamber’s Annual Healthcare Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the details of their 4th Annual Healthcare Forum.
Oct. 13: SCV Chamber’s Annual Healthcare Forum
The Cube Hosting Dual Skating Competitions
This weekend, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, is excited to host the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition.
The Cube Hosting Dual Skating Competitions
Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
California State University, Northridge, and Cal Poly Pomona played to a 1-1 tie in men's soccer exhibition Wednesday at Matador Soccer Field.
Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
Fine Art Gallery Comes to Valencia Town Center
Dinner and a stroll by the koi pond at The Patios in Valencia can now include a gallery tour and a chance to acquire some incredible works of art at J Sabry Fine Art.
Fine Art Gallery Comes to Valencia Town Center
ARTree Announces Upcoming Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced upcoming classes.
ARTree Announces Upcoming Classes
Detectives Investigating Brawl Between Man, Teenager
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station received a call for service Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., that reported a male adult, approximately 50 years old, was engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile, on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
Detectives Investigating Brawl Between Man, Teenager
Logix Hosting Virtual Economic Forecast
Logix Federal Credit Union announced it will host a panel of experts to address developments in our local economy including inflation, employment challenges, global influence, changing trends in home sales and more.
Logix Hosting Virtual Economic Forecast
Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals
Olive Branch Theatricals, a non-profit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.
Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 123 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,829 new cases countywide and 123 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 123 New Cases
SCVEDC: New Extension in Film Tax Credits Is Good News for Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world.
SCVEDC: New Extension in Film Tax Credits Is Good News for Santa Clarita
SUSD Releases Results of Recent Safety Poll
At the Saugus Union School District Board meeting on Aug. 16, 2022, district leadership presented the results from a recent poll related to school safety.
SUSD Releases Results of Recent Safety Poll
Aug: 22 Inclusive Play Area Groundbreaking At West Creek Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the city.
Aug: 22 Inclusive Play Area Groundbreaking At West Creek Park
Monkeypox Roundup: Public Health to Begin Administering Second Doses Of Vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the JYNNEOS vaccine to be given between layers of the skin for people 18 years of age and older at high risk for monkeypox infection.
Monkeypox Roundup: Public Health to Begin Administering Second Doses Of Vaccine
College of the Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
College of the Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
County Consumer & Business Affairs Warns Of Potential Back-To-School Scams
Back-to-school season can be stressful for many kids and their parents, especially when scammers are back to work with online school shopping scams. 
County Consumer & Business Affairs Warns Of Potential Back-To-School Scams
Caltrans QuickMap Push Notifications Now Available
Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.  
Caltrans QuickMap Push Notifications Now Available
Aug 18: SENSES Block Party, That 70s SENSES
Get your Stevie Nicks kicks and bell bottoms, and come ready to boogie down on Main Street at That 70s SENSES Block Party on Thursday, August 18 from 7 – 10 p.m.
Aug 18: SENSES Block Party, That 70s SENSES
Sept. 24: Traveling Memorial Honors The Fallen At Valencia Town Center
In tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives as a result of wounds suffered in a war zone while serving in the United States Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001, the “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is a tribute to California’s nearly 750 fallen.
Sept. 24: Traveling Memorial Honors The Fallen At Valencia Town Center
Child & Family Center Offers Drug, Alcohol Treatment
Child & Family Center offers outpatient and intensive outpatient services for youth and adults who struggle with dependency on drugs or alcohol.
Child & Family Center Offers Drug, Alcohol Treatment
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
