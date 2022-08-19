Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night

For students considering application for appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, an information night will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
The information night will be held at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Attendees will learn about the application and nomination process to attend a military service academy.
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This weekend, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, is excited to host the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station received a call for service Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., that reported a male adult, approximately 50 years old, was engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile, on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
Logix Federal Credit Union announced it will host a panel of experts to address developments in our local economy including inflation, employment challenges, global influence, changing trends in home sales and more.
Olive Branch Theatricals, a non-profit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.
Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the JYNNEOS vaccine to be given between layers of the skin for people 18 years of age and older at high risk for monkeypox infection.
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.
In tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives as a result of wounds suffered in a war zone while serving in the United States Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001, the “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is a tribute to California’s nearly 750 fallen.
