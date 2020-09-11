[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
| Friday, Sep 11, 2020
september 15 planning commission meeting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15 starting at 6 p.m.

In the meeting, Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Master Case 19-089, a request for a General Plan Amendment, Zone Change, and associated entitlements for a 156,060 square-foot, three-story self-storage facility near Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive in Canyon Country.

The September 15 meeting is set for Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To view the complete September 15 agenda online, click here.

Virtual Public Participation

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 927 8032 5314 and Password: 570967

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/92780325314

Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Chair.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15, at 3 p.m.
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15 starting at 6 p.m.
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
Mountasia Family Fun Center Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Mountasia Family Fun Center Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Among the bills California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday is AB 1867, legislation that immediately extends critical paid sick days protections to the state’s workforce.
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on felony vandalism charges related to the Black Lives Matter street painting, marking the third arrest in connection to the incident.
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 42 new deaths and 1,239 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,579 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a special webinar Wednesday for thousands of school leaders, parents, and educational partners to answer questions and assist schools in their understanding of state public health guidance as they continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor during a 1-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) via Zoom Monday, Sept. 21, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a free Zoom Watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Advocacy Group and Jack's Angels Inc., a Santa Clarita nonprofit for awareness and research for DIPG and pediatric brain cancer, is hosting the virtual, "Rally for Our Children" on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. in conjunction with Denver-based Guiding Angels Productions.
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
With the weather we’ve had this summer, it feels like the seasons may never change. But September is here and the first day of fall is near.
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
At least three people suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with an embankment on northbound Interstate 5 in Gorman, causing a freeway closure early Thursday afternoon.
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another red sun Thursday morning, as smoke and ash from the fires raging nearby continued to fill the valley.
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award to Lief Labs and the Community Leader of the Year award to Paul De La Cerda.
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
The Santa Clarita Film Office officials are advising residents that a mock gun battle has been scheduled in Newhall Thursday as part of television filming.
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
