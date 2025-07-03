header image

1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
| Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
Serata italiana

Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana has announced the official launch of its Travel Consulting Service, designed to assist American travelers and aspiring property owners in experiencing the very best of Italy.

Whether dreaming of purchasing a charming villa in Tuscany or planning an unforgettable Italian getaway, Serata Italiana Travel Consulting is a trusted partner for personalized guidance and expert support.

Serata Italiana Travel Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services for:

Property Seekers: Expert advice and step-by-step assistance for those interested in buying property in Italy, including navigating legal requirements, understanding local markets, and connecting with reputable real estate professionals.

Leisure Travelers: Customized itineraries, insider recommendations and planning for travelers seeking authentic Italian experiences, from culinary adventures to cultural explorations.

Why Choose Serata Italiana?

Local Expertise: A team of Italy-based consultants with in-depth knowledge of regions, property markets and travel trends.

Personalized Approach: Every client receives tailored recommendations and support, ensuring a unique and stress-free experience.

Comprehensive Support: From the initial consultation to the final details, Serata Italiana handles every aspect of your journey or property search.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit serataitaliana.club/travel.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations toward Enhancing Access to Health and Social Services for County Immigrants.
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), Thursday, July 24, from 5:30-7 p.m.
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
July at the Santa Clarita Library
From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing all its events for this month with the community. 
July at the Santa Clarita Library
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Click to Cancel Bill Now Law in California
Click to Cancel (AB 2863) legislation, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) went into effect on Tuesday, July 1 in California.
Click to Cancel Bill Now Law in California
California State Parks Asks Visitors to Recreate Responsibly on July 4
Not all superheroes wear capes... some wear hiking boots or a life jacket. This Fourth of July weekend, California State Parks invites visitors recreating at any of California’s 280 state parks to celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly by making smart choices for a safe and fun time in the outdoors, no superpowers needed.
California State Parks Asks Visitors to Recreate Responsibly on July 4
Barger Champions Safeguards Against Sexually Violent Predators in AV
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, July 1 by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bills 379 and 380, authored by Senator Brian Jones.
Barger Champions Safeguards Against Sexually Violent Predators in AV
California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive
California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive
July 12: Dog Adoption Event at Lucky Luke Brewing
Join Shepherds Paws Animal Rescue at Lucky Luke Brewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12 for a dog adoption event.
July 12: Dog Adoption Event at Lucky Luke Brewing
Rochelle Patterson Named SCV Water Assistant General Manager
Rochelle Patterson, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Finance and Administration.
Rochelle Patterson Named SCV Water Assistant General Manager
July 21: SCAA Meeting Features Richard Gallego Artist Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a gouache painting artist's demo with by Richard Gallego at the Monday, July 21 monthly meeting.
July 21: SCAA Meeting Features Richard Gallego Artist Demo
California Republican Lawmakers Urge ICE to Focus on Violent Criminals
Last week, a group of California Senate and Assembly Republicans, led by State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) asked President Trump to focus immigration raids on undocumented violent criminals and urged the President to implement policies that will modernize the immigration process.
California Republican Lawmakers Urge ICE to Focus on Violent Criminals
