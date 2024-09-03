header image

1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
Santa Clarita filming

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.

The productions filming locally are:

“Battle of Mogadishu” (Documentary)

“A Plan to Kill” (Documentary)

“Finding Faith” (Feature)

“Yellowbelt” (Feature)

“Dr. Odyssey” (TV)

“NCIS” (TV)

“Vertex” (Still Photo)

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City

Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position

Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
FULL STORY...

This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries

This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library's Food For Fines campaign this September.
FULL STORY...

Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day

Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita's Central Bark dog park for large breeds will be closed Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 for renovation.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
MOOYAH Unveils 'Best Burger of the United States' Contest
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 19: 'Dark, Odd, Mysterious' Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
The William S. Hart Regiment of Hart High School will host the biggest premier band event in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.
COC's Women's Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
