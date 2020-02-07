[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
| Thursday, Feb 6, 2020
CSUN Black History Month
A group of CSUN students celebrate at a Black House event. Photo by David J. Hawkins.

 

Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.

“As we celebrate the successes and honor the struggles of people of black descent during Black History Month this February, we offer ways in which we visualize and give voice to our collective, healthy black futures — where we learn, thrive and have agency about our next steps,” said Department of Africana Studies Chair Theresa White. “Steps centered in black joy, creativity, political astuteness, love, healing and restorative justice.”

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Voices & Visions: Black Future 2020.”

This year’s events include:

  • CSUN Library: Founding of Ethnic Studies Interactive Media Wall – open through Feb. 28 in the CSUN Library ASRS Viewing Room.
  • BSLC: Welcome Black Event (Students) – Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Black House.
  • BSLC: Homecoming Live! Themed Variety Show – Friday, Feb. 7, 7 to 9 p.m. at the USU Plaza del Sol.
  • BSLC: Homecoming Dance – Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 to 9 p.m. at the USU Northridge Center.
  • National Panhellenic Council (NPHC): Meet The Greeks – Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Sierra Walk.
  • NPHC: Taco Night – Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Black House.
  • Deaf Studies: Dre Hollingsworth: Black, Deaf and More: Intersectionality At Its Finest – Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the USU Northridge Center.
  • Pan African Film Festival (PAFF): Screening: “Displacement in Utopia,”Produced by Karin Stanford and Keith Rice – Feb. 11-23 at the Cinemark Rave Theater, MLK Jr. Blvd, Los Angeles.
  • The Black House: A Taste of Success: Tribute to the Black Panther Breakfast Program – Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Sierra Walk.
  • NPHC: Wild N’ Out Wednesday – Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Walk.
  • Kinesiology and Africana Studies departments: GROOV3 Hip-Hop Dance Class with Benjamin Allen and DJ Black Rabbit – Wednesday, Feb. 12, 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Redwood Hall 292.
  • BUILD PODER and Africana Studies Department: Incorporating Diversity in the Sciences Panel – Thursday, Feb. 13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in the Whitsett Room, SH 451.
  • BSLC/Black House: Athletic Pre-Game Party & Tailgate – Thursday, Feb. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Matadome Plaza.
  • BSLC: CSUN vs. Cal Poly Black History Month Basketball Game – Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Matadome.
  • Cinema and Television Arts (CTVA): “Poetic Justice” Film Screening – Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 to 9 p.m. in Manzanita Hall 100.
  • NPHC: Yardshow – Thursday, Feb. 13, 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the USU Plaza del Sol.
  • 88.5-FM: Mavis Staples, with special guest Son Litlte – Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 to 10 p.m. at The Soraya.
  • Africana Studies Department: Your Vote DOES Matter! – Monday, Feb. 17, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in USU Thousand Oaks Room.
  • BSU: BSU Presidents Day Dinner – Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the USU Northridge Center.
  • ​Black Faculty and Staff Association (BFSA) Social and Election Meeting ​- Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Library Ferman Presentation Room.
  • CTVA: John Singleton & The Auteurs That Inspired Him: An A and B Conversation – Thursday, Feb. 20, 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery of Film Poster Art in Manzanita Hall.
  • Africana Studies, CTVA & The CIPHOR: Chris “Play” Martin of Kid N Play presents “And I Danced” Documentary Reception and Screening – Monday, Feb. 24, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Armer Theater, Manzanita Hall.
  • LGBTQ+: Black Pride Week Activities – Feb. 24-27,  details can be found at www.csun.edu/pride
  • ​QTPOC Conversations – Honoring Black Queer and Trans Legacies – Monday, Feb. 24, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pride Center.
  • CSUN Library: “Photography through the African American Lens” Panel Discussion – Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Library Ferman Presentation Room.
  • ​Get Ready with Me, with Kenneth Segal​ (HeFlawless)​ – Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Black House.
  • Harambee High School Conference – Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the USU Northridge Center.
  • BSLC & AS Productions: Black History Month Farmers Market – Tuesday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matador Square.
  • Africana Studies: Why Haven’t YOU Declared? Getting To Know the Africana Studies Discipline – Wednesday, Feb. 26, 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the USU Pasadena Room (location tentative).
  • CSUN Library: “Photography through the African American Lens” Panel Discussion – Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Library Ferman Presentation Room.
  • ​Black Queer and Trans Healing Through Art with Gina Gurerro​ – Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pride Center.
  • Africana Studies: Spoken Word – Visions and Voices with Rudy Francisco – Thursday, Feb. 27, 4 to 7 p.m. in the USU Grand Salon.
  • CTVA: “Boyz n The Hood” Film Screening – Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 to 9 p.m. in Manzanita Hall 100.
  • Craftin’ at the Dinner Table – Thursday, Feb. 27, 5. to 7 p.m. in the Pride Center.
  • Harambee Community College Conference – Friday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the USU Grand Salon.
%d bloggers like this: