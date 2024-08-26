header image

August 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
city-hall-blood-drive-american-red-cross-4

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply. Those in unaffected areas, like the Santa Clarita Valley, are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Weather in recent weeks has added to the summer shortfall in donations by forcing the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives throughout the country, many of which were caused by Debby, causing approximately 1,500 lifesaving blood products to go uncollected. Annually, severe weather − such as blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes − impacts about 90,000 blood donations made to the Red Cross. In California, 108 blood drives have been canceled due to weather over the last 10 years, including 14 so far this year. This has resulted in about 386 donations going uncollected in the Southern California Region to-date in 2024. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients.

First-time donors and those who give regularly are critical to blood supply recovery. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). In thanks, all who come to give through Aug. 31 will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details.

Those who come to give Sept. 1-15 will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

September is National Preparedness Month, and a strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies. As disasters occur more often and become more powerful due to the climate crisis, the Red Cross also encourages people to get their households ready for emergencies. This year the country has already seen the earliest Category 5 storm ever recorded with Hurricane Beryl and wildfires have burned 2.7 million more acres compared to all of 2023.

Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, often without warning. Get ready by making a plan to stay safe, gathering important supplies and knowing how you’ll stay connected. To learn what disasters may affect your community, visit redcross.org/hazardmap and then download the free Red Cross Emergency App for step-by-step guidance, real-time weather alerts and expert preparedness and safety advice in both English and Spanish.

