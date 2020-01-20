Sexy Vegan Pleads No Contest for Video With Dog

A 37-year-old man whose legal name is Sexy Vegan has entered a no-contest plea in connection to a video he posted with a dog, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Vegan, aka Hansel DeBartolo III, of West Hollywood, entered the plea to one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace in case 9SC03436.

Deputy District Attorney Bradley Lieberman said Vegan was immediately sentenced to two years of summary probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of a sexual offender program.

In addition, the defendant’s dogs which were previously seized will not be returned and he will be prohibited from owning any new animals during his probationary period.

On Sept. 5, 2019, Vegan posted a video on a social media account depicting a pit bull licking the defendant’s rear end, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on September 26, 2019

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department.