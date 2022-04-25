Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex

You can play at the park and see a play! The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with local theatre companies to host Shakespeare in the Park at locations across Los Angeles County, including Castaic.
Save the date to catch a show at a park near you.
Check out the calendar:
Castaic Sports Complex: May 14, 11 a.m., Deanna Jay Talent Management
Pamela Park (Duarte): April 22 & 29, 5 p.m., Eastside Theatre
Richard Rioux Park (Stevenson Ranch): April 30, 11 a.m., Deanna Jay Talent Management
Jackie Robinson Park (Littlerock): April 30, 1 p.m., AV Players Arena
Farnsworth Park (Altadena): April 30, 2 p.m., Theatre Americana
Charter Oak Park (Covina): May 6 & 13, 6 p.m., Eastside Theatre
Pearblossom Park (Pearblossom): May 7, 1 p.m., AV Players Arena
Crescenta Valley Park (La Crescenta): May 7, 2 p.m., Theatre Americana
Stephen Sorenson Park (Lake Los Angeles): May 14, 1 p.m., AV Players Arena
For more information, click [here].
