header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 28
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
| Friday, May 28, 2021
This screenshot of security footage from the Pitchess Detention Center's North County Correctional Facility shows inamtes reacting to a fellow inmate's overdose. Courtesy LASD

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.

A Sheriff’s Department investigation is still seeking to determine what the drugs were that the inmates overdosed on, as well as how the drugs were brought into the maximum-security facility.

Fire officials received multiple calls Wednesday, one at 5:10 p.m. regarding an incident at the South Facility, and a separate incident in the North County Correctional Facility, about a half-hour later.

The first call at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday involved the transportation of a male patient from the South Facility.

“It was for a medical emergency … the inmate was in the yard and began to stumble and appeared dizzy,” according to Deputy Joanna Warren of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “The facility is not able to confirm if this was an overdose because it’s under investigation.”

At 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, at North County Correctional Facility, which is part of a separate complex at the center, fire officials responded to a request for four additional patients, which were reported as overdoses. Three patients ended up being transported for medical treatment using paramedics from a nearby fire station, per department officials.

Warren confirmed that all four inmates who had been transported from the jail were back at PDF as of several hours after the report.

The drugs that the inmates were believed to have overdosed on, based on preliminary reports, was a form of synthetic marijuana, also referred to as spice, Warren said, which might have been laced with additional chemicals. That information was based on initial reports gathered by investigators, and could change pending further investigation.

On Thursday evening, Villanueva tweeted out footage from the incidents at NCCF, as well as a statement, but sheriff’s officials noted additional information would be released pending further investigation.

“Currently, two Narcan doses are being distributed in each of the dorms at the (North County Correctional Facility),” according to a statement on the sheriff’s website Thursday. “If the pilot program continues to save lives, the department plans to expand this program to all custody facilities.”

Around 2:09 p.m. Friday, fire officials were again called to the Pitchess Detention Center regarding three additional patients who had overdosed and were taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s officials did not have any information immediately available regarding the circumstances of those reports, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials.

A statement issued at 3:13 p.m. noted the additional incidents were also under investigation.

Naloxone, which is also known as Narcan, was introduced to first responders for official use in L.A. County in 2017. Known as an “opioid antagonist,” the drug “competes with opioids in the body, making that opioid ineffective,” according to Dr. Darrin Privett of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, who offered the explanation at the Sheriff’s Station rollout for Narcan in 2017.

The drug is carried by many first responders, Warren noted, but the sheriff’s pilot program in the jail is unique in that it gives inmates the ability to access Narcan on their own.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Friday, May 28, 2021
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
FULL STORY...
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Friday, May 28, 2021
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
FULL STORY...
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
Friday, May 28, 2021
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 12 new deaths and 229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,941 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Northlake Hills Principal
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Northlake Hills Principal
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, June 4, through September 12.
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
A K-9 unit working with officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office helped in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
The Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday a $60,000 budget for three sculptures at the new Canyon Country Community Center.
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
%d bloggers like this: